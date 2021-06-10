Longport Memorial Day 2021
- SUBMITTED BY: LISA STERN
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
MARGATE — Cornhole leagues, major cornhole tournaments, weekly music on the beach, outdoor wine tasting and a Ducky Derby raffle in the redeve…
MARGATE — It was sunshine, cruisin’ and celebrating at the ribbon cutting announcing the inaugural launch of Cruisin’ Tiki and the opening day…
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The Arc of Atlantic County is excited to present Celebrate 60, to be held 6 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, June 10, on The Deck …
MARGATE – The Wawa Foundation has awarded a $15,000 grant to Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties. The funds ensure JFS c…
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE