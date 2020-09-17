Longport's Sept. 11 memorial ceremonies were held at Reed Park by the Longport Bridge. American Legion Post 469 Commander Larry Pacentrilli and Mayor Nicholas Russo each made appropriate remarks, with awards given to the Longport police, firefighters and first responders for their dedicated service to the community.
Longport holds 9-11 memorial ceremonies
- SUBMITTED BY HERB STERN
