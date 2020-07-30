The name Jack Fox is nearly synonymous with the JCC movement. He has dedicated 32 of the past 35 years to serving communities in an energetic and selfless manner, working tirelessly to help individuals, the JCCs, the Jewish communities, and the overall communities. Anyone who has been fortunate enough to come into contact with Fox has been better for the experience.
On July 31, Fox will retire from the Katz JCC in Margate after 35 years of service to both the JCC in Margate and the community centers where he served as director earlier in his career.
Fox's JCC journey began in 1985 when he became associate executive director of the Leo Yassenoff Jewish Community Center of Greater Columbus. In 1990, after five years of service to the Columbus community, he moved up to become director of the Harold & Sylvia Kaplan Jewish Community Center of the Greater Palm Beaches, where he served for six years, until 1996. He briefly branched out from the JCC movement for three years to assume the directorship of the Colorado Association of Family Childcare, but in 1999 he returned to his true calling by assuming the position of CEO at a struggling JCC near Atlantic City. For more than 20 years, since 1999, Fox has led the Milton & Betty Katz Jewish Community Center through challenges including raising $8 million and reconstructing a brand new JCC. He then spent two decades helping this entire community shine and grow.
Fox is known throughout the breadth of JCCA of North America's professional leadership as a consummate professional and a consummate mensch, someone to seek out in a crowd to ask for advice or to share some laughs from days gone by. Over the years, he has been a mentor to many of them including JCC staff throughout the country. Throughout his service he has proven a true friend to the members of our community here in Atlantic County.
Fox is well known throughout the local community. The local Jewish Federation presents the Jack I. Fox community leadership award every year, evidence of his impact on the Jewish community in the 20-plus years he has been here. He is also well known throughout the overall community. He has the respect and the ear of local politicians, community leaders, and clergy of all faiths. He has led the Katz JCC to provide services to the greater community that most would not have had the vision to attempt or the cleverness and management skills to succeed at. Through a grant, the Katz JCC provides lunches and social programming to seniors at seven of the county's 10 senior nutrition sites. And by taking over and vastly expanding the Atlantic City Marathon when its then-owner was unable to continue it, the Katz JCC brings about 25,000 visitors (runners and their friends and families) to the resort community three weekends per year in the off-season, when the local businesses need it the most.
The Katz JCC asks that you join them in thanking Fox for his continued works in the community and creating a space that is welcoming and nurturing to both the members of the Katz JCC and the greater community.
A community sendoff will take place 3 p.m. Friday, July 31, on Jerome Avenue in front of the JCC. The JCC asks that members of the community who would like to join in congratulating Fox on his last day of work line up along the side walk of Jerome Avenue and in their vehicles to wave and clap for Fox as he leaves the building. Members of the community are asked to wear facemasks and maintain social distancing guidelines when participating.
For more information on the community send off, call Jamie Cohen at 609-822-1167, ext. 115, or email jcohen@jccatlantic.org.
