In accordance with Gov. Phil Murphy’s executive order, the Katz JCC closed 8 p.m. Monday, March 16.
As as the JCC awaits approval to reopen the fitness center, it has announced the Early Childhood Education Center will safely reopened Monday, June 22, and Camp By The Sea will open in a modified version on accordance with the guidelines set out by the Center for Disease Control and the American Camp Association.
The Katz JCC staff has been working to implement new policies and signage to ensure the health and safety of members when it has permission to reopen, including the installation of a clear barrier at the Welcome Center and social distancing signage throughout the building. The building and staff members are ready and look forward to welcoming people back to the Katz JCC as soon as possible.
The center also announced new and continued in-person and virtual programs, indoor and outdoor pool opening, personal training and outdoor fitness classes including the start of a free Summer Beach Boot Camp at Jerome Avenue Beach every 9 a.m. Friday for all fitness levels.
The JCC will continue to add outdoor classes throughout the next several weeks and looks forward to offering diverse classes throughout the day that meet the needs of all members. Social distancing guidelines will be enforced, and all attendees are required to wear a face mask when they are not exercising.
In accordance with the state guidelines for fitness centers, the JCC’s facility will be open for pool access and personal training only. The JCC’s indoor and outdoor pool opened Friday, July 10, with specific hours.
For more information on the status of various Katz JCC programs and facility opening, see jccatlantic.org.
