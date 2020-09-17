Rotarians worldwide pledge to live their lives according to the service organization's Four-Way Test. Locally, there's no better example of that than Tri County Rotary's Carolyn Kaspar, Rotarian of the Year 2019-2020.
"Carolyn is an outstanding club member who has made significant contributions to the mission and operation of our club during my year as president, as well as to Rotary International's avenues of service," said Melanie Druziako, immediate past president of the Tri County Rotary Club. "She has answered the call to service, going above and beyond in support of goals, projects, and events."
Kaspar is an aerospace V&V test engineer for LS Technologies LLC, and joined Rotary in 2019. Rotary brings together a global network of volunteers who dedicate their time and talent to tackling the world's most pressing humanitarian challenges. Rotary connects 1.2 million members from more than 200 countries and geographical areas. Their work impacts the lives of people both locally and globally. The Tri County Rotary Club serves the needs of organizations and people in need in Cumberland, Atlantic, and Gloucester counties, primarily in the cities of Vineland, Millville, Buena and Newfield. The club meets virtually on the first and third Tuesdays of each month. To find out more email tricountyrotary@gmail.com.
