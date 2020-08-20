MARGATE — With the summer season nearing a close, Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties will showcase some unique and entertaining activities in September through the Village by the Shore virtual programs.
The programs are a chance to participate with friends, family members and neighbors while continuing to socialize safely at home. Next month, the Village will host nine interactive, thought-provoking and creative programs.
DIY Container Garden
10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1
Step into the autumn season while embracing your green thumb. Join an informative session on creating your own manageable fall container garden. You’ll learn how to grow and care for herbs and vegetables for display on your porch, deck or balcony. This program is free for Holocaust survivors and Village Members. For nonmembers, the cost is $5. RSVP by Aug. 25.
Nutritious & Delicious
10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2
Join JFS nurse educator Maggie Weaver, R.N., for a healthy-eating workshop as you learn how to balance carbohydrates, proteins and fats while navigating dietary restrictions such as dairy, gluten, salt and sugar. Understand the food-brain relationship, so you can make better dietary choices. RSVP by Aug. 27.
The Positivity Project
10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 3
Join JFS Wellness Coordinator Mary Jean Arreola and Village Membership Director Tina Serota to discover ways to boost your wellness – mind, body and soul. Each month features a new topic including self-care, mindfulness, gratitude, meditation, resiliency and more. RSVP by August 27.
The Doctor Dilemma
10:30 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Sept. 9
Is it safe to visit my doctor or the hospital? What if I get sick or injured? How does a tele-health appointment work? Get answers to these and other questions as JFS nurse educator Lori Cohen-Pasahow hosts a Q&A on staying healthy during the pandemic. RSVP by Sept. 2.
Memoir Workshop
10:30 a.m. noon Friday, Sept. 11
Experience the thrill of capturing your life’s adventures, history, ancestry and more at our Memoir Workshop led by award-winning author and Drexel University professor of creative writing, Harriet Levin Millan. You must have a laptop or pen and paper to enjoy the full experience of the workshop. RSVP by Sept. 7.
Comfort Cuisine
10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15
Join us as we share our favorite recipes and the memories they invoke. To honor the upcoming Jewish New Year, we’ll focus on family holiday recipes from soup to dessert. Be sure to send a copy of your favorite recipe to Tina Serota at tserota@jfsatlantic.org by Sept. 10. Don’t forget to include your special memory. RSVP by Sept. 10.
Staying Connected
10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16
Discover how the power of conversation can create a sense of connection while being physically apart. Join Rothenberg Center for Family Life Supervisor Sharon Simon and Village Membership Director Tina Serota as they explore ways to speak so family members can really hear what you are saying while discovering listening techniques so family members feel heard. RSVP by Sept. 9.
Coffee Klatch
10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 17
Our world in 60 minutes! Insightful, animated and fast-paced conversation with friends spanning “both sides of the aisle and the middle.” Share your thoughts on politics, technology, world events, the arts and more. This program is moderated by JFS Village by the Shore Membership Director Tina Serota. RSVP by Sept. 14.
Trivia Game Day
4 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24
With more than 6,000 questions covering an array of topics including science, geography, history, music, theater, movies and more, you can test your knowledge and compete for the top prize during this fun program. RSVP by Sept. 17.
Unless otherwise noted, all programs are free for community members to participate. You must RSVP to participate in any program by contacting Tina Serota at 609.287.8872 or tserota@jfsatlantic.org. A Zoom link or call-in number for each program will be e-mailed or provided to you.
Village by the Shore is a membership program for adults over the age of 50. The program provides Intergenerational Events, Transportation, Grocery Shopping and Delivery, Kosher Meals on Wheels and more. For information or to join Village by the Shore, contact Tina Serota at 609.287-8872 or tserota@jfsatlantic.org or visit jfsvillagebytheshore.org.
