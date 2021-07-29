Jewish Family Service Receives $166,800 from the Claims Conference Funds Assist Holocaust Survivors

Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties (JFS) received $166,800 from the Claims Conference to assist the more than 30 Holocaust survivors in the region. The funds will support programs and services including home care, case management, Kosher Meals on Wheels, transportation and socialization programs.
“At JFS, it is our responsibility, honor and pleasure to take care of Holocaust survivors in the county. Each of them endured an unfathomable experience early in life and to witness their resilience and perseverance, especially as they age with grace and dignity, are examples that we should all admire,” said Andrea Steinberg, JFS’ chief executive officer.
JFS is dedicated to immeasurably adding to the quality of life of Holocaust survivors by nourishing the soul and strengthening the bond between them. Most recently, the Claims Conference sponsored the Virtual Holocaust Survivor Luncheon and Bingo, hosted by JFS, where a dozen attendees joined to share quality time in the safety of their own residence.
“JFS has been a grantee, supporting and caring for Holocaust survivors for many years. Socialization and other programs JFS administers keep survivors connected to community, something that is so critical right now. The Claims Conference is proud to have dedicated agency partners like JFS to ensure that survivors are able to age in place in their own homes, caring for them and restoring some of the dignity that was stolen from them in their youth,” said Greg Schneider, executive vice president, Claims Conference.
Founded in 1951 by representatives of 23 major international Jewish organizations, the Claims Conference negotiates for and disburses funds to individuals and organizations and seeks the return of Jewish property stolen during the Holocaust. In 2021, the Claims Conference will distribute $640 million in grants to 300 social service agencies in 83 countries worldwide to assist 260,000 Holocaust survivors.
For more information on making a pledge or discuss how your contribution will make a difference in the lives of Holocaust survivors, contact Beth Joseph at 609.822.7409 or bjoseph@jfsatlantic.org.