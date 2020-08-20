MARGATE — The annual Jewish Family Service House Tour, which has been a staple in our community for more than 30 years, provides guests with a rare insight into specialty homes across the island. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, JFS made the difficult decision to forgo the highly-anticipated event this year for the health and safety of guests.
Although the House Tour went on hiatus, the generous support of our donors, sponsors and residents assisted JFS in raising more than $8,700 for Village by the Shore, a membership program for adults over the age of 50. The program provides virtual programming, transportation, grocery shopping and delivery, Kosher Meals on Wheels and more. JFS extends a heartfelt thank you to these contributors who donated in excess of $500 towards the House Tour. They include Oasis Property Group, Colmar Kitchen and Bath, Rene Kane, Donna Weinraub and Golda Wood.
“While concerns over the pandemic prevented JFS from hosting the annual House Tour, we were humbled by the outpouring of support from residents and businesses. The money raised benefits a vulnerable segment of our neighbors, especially during this uncertain time in all of our lives. Hopefully, we will have the opportunity to showcase House Tour when it is deemed safe to do so,” JFS CEO Andrea Steinberg said.
This annual event raises $65,000 for Village services, leaving a drastic gap in the service budget. You may still make a donation to support this event. See jfsatlantic.org to make a secure, online contribution. Or you may send a check to JFS, 607 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, NJ 08402. Should you have any questions about the House Tour, contact Kirby Reed at 609-822-1108 ext. 144 or kreed@jfsatlantic.org. Should you wish to purchase a JFS Village by the Shore membership, contact Tina Serota at 609-822-1109 or tserota@jfsatlantic.org.
