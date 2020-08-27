Margate — The unprecedented impact that the COVID-19 virus has created surrounding the re-opening of schools for parents, teachers and students causes a plethora of uncertainty. At Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties, we are working cohesively with The Rothenberg Center, the educational arm of the agency, to develop and offer free virtual educational workshops for families and teachers in September.
“At JFS, we are committed to responding to the communities needs with food, counseling, virtual programs and more. It’s important to assure that JFS remains at the forefront to help residents navigate the new normal all of us are experiencing from this pandemic,” said Andrea Steinberg, JFS Chief Executive Officer.
Educators: Engaging Students in the New Normal
Wednesday, September 2 from 7pm to 8:30pm
Teachers will have the opportunity to discuss virtual and in-person education challenges with colleagues, explore the social, emotional and cognitive impact of learning, and discover tools to navigate work and family responsibilities.
Grandparents: Staying Connected
Wednesday, September 16 from 10:30am to 11:30am
Do you sometimes feel disconnected from your children and grandchildren? Plan to join the conversation about communication techniques that promote a greater sense of connection and create healthier relationships during the pandemic.
Students: Navigating Parent and School COVID-19 Rules
Wednesday, September 23 from 7pm to 8:30pm
Social distancing, masks and virtual learning. Discover ways to adjust to the challenges created by the pandemic at home and school.
“The Rothenberg Center has been providing skill-based group and individualized programs designed to promote social, emotional and relational health for more than 10 years. In response to today’s environment, the Center has placed the pandemic at the forefront as it relates to our mission to promote resiliency amongst family members and educators,” said Sharon Simon, Supervisor of The Rothenberg Center for Family Life.
For more information or to register for these free programs, please contact Sharon Simon at ssimon@jfsatlantic.org.
