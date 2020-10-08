Jewish Family Service and the Rothenberg Center continue virtual programming in October

MARGATE — Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties and The Rothenberg Center for Family Life, the educational arm of the agency, continue to offer free virtual educational programs for families and teachers in October.
The workshops provide an opportunity to explore the social and emotional impact of COVID-19 as well as strategies to navigate challenges.
“At JFS, we continue to be committed to assisting community residents with food, counseling, virtual programs and more. It’s important to assure that JFS remains at the forefront to help residents navigate the new normal all of us are experiencing during this unprecedented time,” said Andrea Steinberg, Jewish Family Service CEO.
In October, the following free programs will be available:
Students: Teens Versus Adult Perspective, 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14 — Social distancing, masks and virtual learning. Discover ways to adjust to the challenges created by the pandemic at home and school.
Grandparents: Family Relationships, Wednesday, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Oct. 21 — Do you sometimes feel disconnected from your children and grandchildren? Plan to join the conversation about communication techniques that promote a greater sense of connection and create healthier relationships during the pandemic.
Educators: Engaging Students in the New School Year, 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28 — Teachers will have the opportunity to discuss virtual and in-person education challenges with colleagues, explore the social, emotional and cognitive impact of learning, and discover tools to navigate work and family responsibilities.
“The Rothenberg Center has been providing skill-based group and individualized programs designed to promote social, emotional and relational health for more than 10 years. In response to today’s environment, the Center has placed the pandemic at the forefront as it relates to our mission to promote resiliency amongst family members and educators,” said Sharon Simon, supervisor of The Rothenberg Center for Family Life.
For more information or to register for these free programs, contact Sharon Simon at ssimon@jfsatlantic.org.
