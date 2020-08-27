Margate — As the COVID virus continues to be a concern, and with the health and safety of guests, volunteers and staff in mind, Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties made the decision to place the 7th Annual Card Party on hiatus this year.
“We surveyed previous Card Party participants to gauge the level of interest based on the current environment. Essentially, we put it in their hands about whether or not to host this popular event. More than 70% of those surveyed felt they would rather postpone the summer event to avoid any potential risks associated with a gathering,” said Andrea Steinberg, JFS Chief Executive Officer.
The Card Party, which brings together friends and family to enjoy an afternoon of Canasta, Bridge and Mahjong, served as one of JFS’ main fundraisers. The revenue garnered from this event supported Village by the Shore, a program which provides programs, services and socialization to adults 50+ including Intergenerational Events, Transportation, Grocery Shopping and Delivery, Kosher Meals on Wheels and more.
At previous Card Party events, JFS raised in excess of $12,000 for Village programs and services from the $75 per player entry and raffle prizes. Please consider making a secure, on-line contribution at jfsatlantic.org. Or, you may send a check to JFS, 607 North Jerome Avenue, Margate, NJ 08402. The agency will be exploring potential options for a winter event that can be conducted safely with the same fun and enthusiasm guests expect from an agency fundraiser. Should you have any questions, please contact Kirby Reed at kreed@jfsatlantic.org or 609-822-1108, ext. 144.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.