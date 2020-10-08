High holiday food drive collects more than 100 bags of food for JFS pantry

From left are JFS volunteer services supervisor Vanessa Smith, Shirat Hayam Synagogue volunteer Marc Needleman and JFS staff members Beth Wright and Fotios Tjoumakaris get ready to sort and stock the items for the food pantry at Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties. Members of Beth El Synagogue, Congregation Beth Israel, Shirat Hayam and Temple Beth Shalom as well as community members donated more than 100 bags of nonperishable food, basic essentials and paper products to help individuals and families in need in our community.