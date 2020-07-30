MARGATE — Former New Jersey Sen. William Gormley and his family along with Atlantic City attorney Lee Levine and his family presented a donation of $10,000 to Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties.
In addition, the Gormley and Levine families gathered their kids and grandkids to give their time to deliver bags of food to community members in need.
Each week, approximately 30 families are delivered essential food through a contactless drop-off. With a 79% increase in food pantry requests, the contribution will be used to purchase nonperishable food and other essential products to support individuals and families in need throughout Atlantic County. Top pantry items include cereal, hearty soups, peanut butter, tuna and pasta.
“For more than 30 years, Sen. Gormley proudly served the residents of New Jersey, and while he may be retired from the government, his commitment to helping his constituents of our state continues to this day,” said Andrea Steinberg, JFS chief executive officer. “At JFS, we are thankful to the Gormley and Levine families for their dedication to help those in need, especially during this unprecedented time.”
Since mid-March, JFS’ food pantry has experienced a substantial increase in usage. With more than 27,000 employees from the Atlantic City hotel/casino industry alone unemployed or underemployed, and many commercial and private businesses that ceased or reduced operation, the need for JFS’ pantry has increased drastically. On average, the agency pantry served 200 people monthly. It currently is helping in excess of 225 individuals and families per week.
“We are doing this in the spirit of Sam Greenberg, whose life was about uniting the people on Absecon island," William Gormley said.
Nonperishable food and other essential products for the JFS food pantry are also being accepted at the Galloway Police Department and Pleasantville Police Department as well as Linwood City Hall and Ventnor City Hall. Those interested in volunteering may contact Vanessa Smith, JFS volunteer services supervisor at vsmith@jfsatlantic.org or call 609-822-1108, ext. 249, for ways to get involved.
To make a secure on-line donation, see JFSAtlantic.org or mail a check to Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties, 607 N. Jerome Ave., Margate. For more information on programs and services, contact 609-822-1108, ext. 1.
