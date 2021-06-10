First graders and Community First Volunteers help butterflies take flight

Kathleen Ciboldi, a founding member of Somers Point Community First talks with St. Joseph Regional School students about the “Painted Lady” butterflies about to be released at the Butterfly Garden at Bay Ave. and Harbor Lane in Somers Point.
First-grade students in Sister Judy Schiavo’s first grade class at the Somers Point Community First Butterfly Garden, Friday June 4 for a butterfly release.
SOMERS POINT — First-grade students from St. Joseph Regional School had a close-up view of nature Friday morning at the butterfly garden at Bay Avenue and Harbor Lane.
The garden, created earlier in the spring by Somers Point Community First volunteers released more than three dozen painted lady butterflies, much to the delight of the students.
Kathleen Ciboldi, a founding member of Community First talked about the garden and the butterfly-friendly plants, inviting the students to stop back and visit with their parents. Surprise and giggles erupted as Ciboldi lifted the lid on the butterfly box and the painted ladies began fluttering about the garden and the grass.
Somers Point Community First is a community-based volunteer organization working to promote and inspire the community and continue to make Somers Point the place to live, work visit and entertain, as well as preserve the character and charm of the town.
