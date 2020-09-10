Welcome fall in a different way this year and safely stroll the streets of Margate beginning Saturday, Sept. 26.
Just because there is no Fall Funfest in Margate does not mean there are no plans for fall fun in Margate. There will be classic Fall Funfest decor throughout the city, focusing on business areas. Activities will include strolling acoustic musicians, characters for kids, entertainers and virtual contests such as a Pumpkin Photo Contest and Receipts are All the Rage. In-person activities will include a treasure hunt and the Pet Salon Pics with Pets with professional photos by PhotoGraphics Photography. Congo Falls Margate is open for mini golf. The actual, full blown, Margate Fall Funfest By the Bay has been rescheduled to Sept. 25 and 26, 2021.
“Not doing Funfest this year broke our hearts, but we would not let it break the Margate spirit. We are taking the "fun" from Funfest and spreading it all over town. We want everyone to welcome in the fall safely and with a smile ... even if we can’t see it behind your masks,” said Margate Business Association President Ed Berger.
Activities will engage participants with both in-person and virtual programs. Retailers will hold sidewalk sales. Restaurants will be open; some will offer both outdoor and indoor dining, in accordance with the governor’s new executive order.
Margate Fall Fun activities
• Pumpkin Decorating Contest: Participants can purchase a softball sized pumpkin at Lucy the Elephant on September 19th and September 20th between 11am-2pm for $1.
• Lucy Special: Present your pumpkin purchase receipt and get a $1 discount (up to four people per family/group). Decorate your pumpkin, photograph it and submit to info@margatehasmore.com. Entries must be submitted by noon on Saturday, Sept. 26. Top three winners will be announced Saturday and each will receive a prize.
• Business Decorating and Pumpkin Contest: Photograph yourself with a pumpkin or decorations in front of your favorite Margate business. Participants will send the picture to info@margatehasmore.com on Saturday. A winner will be randomly selected to receive a prize.
• The Pet Salon Pics With Pets: Professional photographer Tom Briglia from PhotoGraphics Photography will be at The Pet Salon on Essex Avenue 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 26, to take your photo with your furry family member. Pet pictures will be selected to be included in the Margate City Calendar. Fee applies and a portion will be donated to the MBA. Get a jump on your holiday pictures.
• Receipts are All the Rage: Customers take a picture of their receipt from any Margate business purchase made Sept. 25 through 27 and send it to info@margatehasmore.com. Three winners will be randomly selected to receive a gift certificate from that store.
• The Great Pumpkin Scavenger Hunt: The MBA Team will go around town placing plastic pumpkins outside of businesses. Each pumpkin will have a prize tag inside of it. The person who finds that pumpkin must bring the pumpkin tag to the business to redeem the prize.
Please follow social distancing requirements. For more information, see MargateHasMore.com and download the Catch the Margate Wave App.
The Margate Business Association exists to promote the economic and physical revitalization and welfare of the businesses and bay district of Margate, including the advancement of the Margate community through local scholarship, events to promote family activities and providing assistance to local governments and organizations in Margate, Atlantic County and New Jersey. It is supported in part by a grant from New Jersey Department of State, Division of Travel & Tourism.
