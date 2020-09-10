ABSECON:
9/11 CEREMONY: 6 p.m. Sept. 11; local dignitaries, laying of wreaths ceremony, patriotic music, VFW honor guard; bring lawn chairs; masks and social distancing required; 9/11 Memorial, Heritage Park, 500 Mill Road, Absecon.
ATLANTIC CITY & VENTNOR:
AC 9/11 MEMORIAL OBSERVANCE: 10 a.m. Sept. 11; held rain or shine; 10th annual ceremony to honor those who perished on September 11, 2001; United States Coast Guard MH-65 Helicopter will start the ceremony with a “Fly By”; local dignitaries will be in attendance; Saracini-O'Neill Atlantic City 9/11 Memorial, Jackson Avenue and the Boardwalk, Ventnor. AC911Memorial.com.
NORTH WILDWOOD:
9/11 SERVICE: 8:40 a.m. Sept. 11; hosted by the City of North Wildwood along with North Wildwood Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5941; social distancing and face mask protocol per state guidelines will be enforced; 15th and Central avenues, North Wildwood.
OCEAN CITY:
'A DAY TO REMEMBER' 9/11 CEREMONY: 6 p.m. Sept. 11; all are encouraged to attend; face coverings required; music, speakers, prayer and reflections on the lives lost; event includes the Striking of the Four Fives, a fire service tradition noting the death of a firefighter in the line of duty; local dignitaries and organizations represented; outdoors in front of the Ocean City Fire Department headquarters, between Fifth Street and Sixth Street, Asbury Avenue. 609-399-6111.
UPPER TOWNSHIP:
PATRIOT DAY 9/11 SERVICE AT OSPREY POINT: 10 a.m. Sept. 11; Sergeant William R.Godfrey Memorial Park at Osprey Point, Seaville; service will be hosted by Osprey Point resident, James Joyce; flag honoring William Weber deceased US Marine veteran, will be presented to the Osprey Point Community; Ocean City/Upper Township Rotary representative Randi Scheck will discuss Rotarian patriotic endeavors; Commander John O'Lansen will represent the American Legion Post 239; Upper Township Fire and Rescue Squads will be represented by personnel with a display of equipment; visitors and dignitaries will be acknowledged; if there is inclement weather, the Service will be held inside the Osprey Point Clubhouse; social mask and distancing protocol will be observed; Godfrey Memorial Park, 1731 Route 9, Seaville.
WILDWOOD:
9/11 REMEMBRANCE CEREMONY: 1 p.m. Sept. 11; solemn 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony organized by the Wildwood Business Improvement District; ceremony will include 9/11 First Responders, representatives from the City of Wildwood Fire and Police Departments, as well as local religious and civic leaders; Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood. 609-523-1602 or DOOWW.com.
— Jacklyn McQuarrie
