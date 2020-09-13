The Dean Randazzo Cancer Foundation held its annual Surf for a Cause fundraiser Saturday on the beach in Margate. Professional surfer Randazzo was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma in 2001 and formed the organization to support others diagnosed with cancer in need of financial assistance, according to the foundation’s website. See video and more photos from Surf for a Cause at PressofAC.com.
