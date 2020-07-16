071620_cdb_chopwater

Alex (10), Asher (8), and Ace (6) Goldberg, who summer in Longport and attend Germantown Academy, are spending their mornings selling ice cold water for Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. Come support CHOP and quench your thirst at 15th and Atlantic in Longport.

 Andrée Goldberg / Provided

Alex (10), Asher (8), and Ace (6) Goldberg, who summer in Longport and attend Germantown Academy, are spending their mornings selling ice cold water for  Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. Come support CHOP and quench your thirst at 15th and Atlantic in Longport.

Tags

Load comments