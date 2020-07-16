Alex (10), Asher (8), and Ace (6) Goldberg, who summer in Longport and attend Germantown Academy, are spending their mornings selling ice cold water for Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. Come support CHOP and quench your thirst at 15th and Atlantic in Longport.
Children raise funds for Children's Hospital of Philadelphia
- Submitted by Andrée Goldberg
-
-
- 0
TRENDING NOW
-
DJ Franz helps find a cure for pandemic blues
-
Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties celebrates its staff
-
Independence Day widely marked long before it was an official holiday — A look back at Atlantic County history
-
Longport Library adopts new ways of working
-
JFS staff members recognized for community work
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
We buy any house any condition $$ Quick cash & closing for Residential/ Commercial Prope…
Tractor work, Demolition, Stone driveways, Brush/Trash Removal, House cleanups, Tree work. W…
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.