Would you believe in the 1890s, the big excitment in Absecon was the bicycle runs to Atlantic City. One of the Sunday pastimes for the residents was sitting on their porches watching and counting the bicycles as they came through their town. It was not uncommon to see three or four thousand cycles riding by on their way to the shore.
Since its incorporation Jan. 1, 1903, the city has shown a slow but steady growth. Absecon remains primarily a city of homes and small businesses, stands at the gateway to Atlantic City and motorists on several main roads pass through it: the White Horse Pike, New Road and Shore Road.
The name Absecon is a corruptiion of the Indian word, Absegami, designating the bay area of Absecon as "little sea water". The name has undergone several changes through the years including, Absecam, Absecum and Absecom. The biggest challenge for nonlocals today is to learn how to pronounce the town's name correctly.
Going back to colonial times, activity centered around the Absecon Tavern, a rambling structure situated at the top of the hill overlooking the countryside. With the establishment of the first stagecoach line, the inn became a principal stop.
Today one of its primary function is to provide access for tourists leaving Atlantic City to all points west.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.