2021 Margate has lots going on this summer

MARGATE — Cornhole Leagues, major cornhole tournaments with cash prizes of $1,000, Greenie Unplugged: Tides, Tunes and Togetherness weekly music on the beach, outdoor wine tasting and a Ducky Derby raffle in the beautifully redeveloped Amherst Avenue bay district highlight just a few of the new events and programs added to Margate Business Association’s already jam packed list of things to do.
The MargateHasMore.com website and Catch the Margate Wave App have been completely overhauled allowing for easier navigation, the most up to date information and even a live surf and fishing cam link so people can check out the beach conditions before planning their day.
2021 Margate Business Association produced events and programs and additional Margate Events:
May 31 – Margate Mothers’ Association Annual Memorial Day Parade - uniformed groups, decorated bikes/strollers encouraged to march! Lineup 9:30 AM Winchester and Union Avenues in Margate, the parade will travel down Ventnor Avenue and will end at All Wars Memorial at Mansfield Avenue. Ceremony begins at approximately 10 AM at the Memorial.
Margate Catch the Wave Cornhole SUMMER league begins on July, 12. Spring League sold out quickly; register now at MargateHasMore.com. Games are played Monday nights from 6 pm-9 pm at host sponsors Ventura’s Greenhouse, Robert’s Place, Bocca Coal Fired Bistro and Maynard’s Café. 42 teams comprised of 84 players vie for the championship at the conclusion of the 5-week regular season and playoffs. Each week league teams of 2 play at a different host sponsor.
Margate Catch the Wave Cornhole major tournaments will be played at Beachstock, on June 26 and Margate Fall Funfest By the Bay, September 25 and 26. There will be with a novice and skilled player division with a top prize of $1,000. Players can register at MargateHasMore.com.
June 6 - Le Tour de Downbeach Family Bike Ride through Ventnor, Atlantic City, Longport and Margate ending with a barbecue at Tomatoe’s, 9:30 am-1 pm (rain date June 13)
June 17 –Margate Community Farmer’s Market at Steve & Cookie’s, runs every Thursday - 8:30 am – 12 pm through to September 2.
June 26 - Beachstock, The Planet’s 10th Annual Biggest Beach Party (rain date June 27) 8am-10 pm. Beach between Granville & Huntington Avenues. Food, crafts, beer gardens, all day music with live bands Either Way and Mas Tequila Orchestra, South Pacific Island Dancers, kid’s activities, volleyball tournaments, Stacey’s Surf Camp free surfing lessons for kids and Air Circus kite flying single and double string demonstrations and lessons, characters, Margate Catch the Wave Cornhole Tournament, bonfire on the beach, Environmental Interactive Activity tent, nature beach walk, evening concert featuring The British Invasion Experience and the movie Lilo and Stitch- Stitch Has A Glitch .
July 7 - August 25, Wednesdays – Greenie Unplugged: Tides Tunes & Togetherness 7:00 pm-9:30pm behind Ventura's Greenhouse. Free family friendly acoustic music, bring beach chairs and blankets!
July 1 – August 26 - Thrilling Thursday’s Free Beach Day, Sidewalk Sales and Free Movies on the beach begin at 7pm. Cornhole Recreational play 6pm-7pm- beach between Granville & Huntington Avenues, behind the Martin Bloom Pavilion. (See attached movie listing.)
July 4 - Margate Mothers’ Association annual 4th of July Fireworks display! Fireworks will begin around 9:00 PM in Margate at Huntington Avenue and the beach. Rain/wind date is July 5.
July 17 – Lucy the Elephant’s 140th Birthday Celebration
July 23 – MBA 18th Annual Winetasting, 6:00 pm-9:30 pm at a new outdoor location Edgemar Circle Recreation Field, part of the Jerome Avenue Complex. Rain date July 24. Music by Mas Tequila Orchestra, food, live and silent auction, wine and spirits tasting. Tickets $65.
August 6 - Margate Memorials Life Guard Races, 6:30 pm at Decatur Ave. and the beach.
August 22 – Margate Ducky Derby raffle at Ray Scott’s Dock/ Amherst Ave., 11:30 am (rain date August 29). Purchase a $5 (duck) raffle ticket at Ray Scott’s Dock. On race day rubber ducks launch into the bay and swim to the finish line to win prizes. Visa pre paid gift cards will be awarded in the amounts of 1st place, $1000, 2nd $500, 3rd $250.
September 18 – Margate Fall Fun Saturday! City is decorated for Fall, sidewalk sales, contests.
September 25-26 - Margate Fall Funfest by the Bay. Saturday, 11am -6pm & Sunday 1 am-5pm. Food, music, crafters, kid’s activities, character parade, Margate Catch the Wave Cornhole Tournament.
September 25 – Funfest After Dark, 8pm at the Margate Pier on Amherst Avenue. Music by Mas Tequila Orchestra, wine, beer and spirits tasting.
September 26 – Steve & Cookie’s Annual Dog Show
October 3– 9 - Fire Prevention Week
November 27 – Margate’s Spectacular Shop Small Event. Contest, sidewalk sales, Santa rides into down on Ventnor Avenue and ends with activities at Boca Coal Fired Bistro. Begins at noon.
For more information go to MargateHasMore.com.
***All events and programs are subject to Covid-19 federal, state and municipal restrictions. Social distancing regulations will be followed. Subject to date change or cancellation