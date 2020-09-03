Woodbine — Mayor William Pikolycky is pleased to announce the Borough of Woodbine has been awarded grant funding from the USDA Rural Development Community Facilities Program of $30,800 for purchase of an Incident Command Vehicle (ICV) for the Woodbine Volunteer Fire Department (WVFD).
Incident Command is a standardized system for the command, control, and coordination of emergency response, providing a clear, common blueprint and guidelines that foster the effectiveness of responders from multiple agencies.
The ICV to be purchased will be a Crew Cab Pickup Truck with which WVFD will be better able to respond for initial assessment of emergencies, coordination of multiple responders and agencies, and communication between all involved.
Thus it will also assist our Emergency Management operations.
The WVFD protects a significant amount of critical infrastructure within its primary response area, such as Woodbine Municipal Airport, Cape May County Secure Sanitary Landfill, the Coast Guard Uniform Distribution Center, Woodbine Community School Complex including Community School Gymnasium, Woodbine Developmental Center, Stockton University’s Anne Azeez Instructional Site and Sam Azeez Museum of Woodbine Heritage, public access computer bank at County Library Branch, water treatment plant and water tower (which house telecommunication facilities).
“I want to thank USDA Rural Communities and particularly the State Director for his role in USDA’s working to be a partner in building stronger and healthier rural communities: when rural America thrives, all of America thrives,” added Mayor Pikolycky.
