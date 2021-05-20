The Cape May County 4-H Foundation announces cancellation of the 2021 4-H Fair

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — The Cape May County 4-H Foundation Inc. regrets to announce that the 2021 4-H Fair has been cancelled. The added expense for compliance, the uncertainty of occupancy on the 4-H fairgrounds and buildings, social distancing challenges during competition and fair activities, combined with insufficient planning time led to this decision.
The decision to cancel the 4-H Fair, for a second year, was difficult and challenging.
“We are proud of the longstanding tradition of our annual 4-H fair, and we understand how much it means to our 4-H’ers, volunteers, 4-H families, and the community as well as the small businesses and vendors who participate,” stated Craig DeGenova, foundation president.
The 4-H Foundation is hopeful that in 2022 they will return with a fully operational fair.
“Looking forward to next year, we are already hard at work planning to make 2022 our best fair ever with many new additions, including Johnson Family Amusements. We look forward to welcoming the Johnsons and their exciting array of family-oriented rides and games,” said 4-H Fair Chairperson Lisa McVey.
While the 4-H Fair did not happen in 2020, there was a state-wide virtual 4-H Fair and several other virtual programs and socially distanced activities for Cape May County 4-H’ers to participate in and have a 4-H Fair experience. For the summer of 2021, 4-H youth are now allowed to gather outside in small groups, so clubs have begun meeting and planning activities for the summer.
As Cape May County continues to open safely, Foundation, 4-H staff, and volunteers are planning to host a “mini” 4-H Fair for 4-H’ers and their families later this summer on the 4-H fairgrounds.
“We hope this will give the Cape May County 4-H community a chance to come together and celebrate seeing old friends, demonstrate their 4-H projects, enjoy good food, and participate in fun family activities while taking necessary safety precautions,” added DeGenova.
Support from the community is greatly appreciated and always welcome. To volunteer or donate to the 4-H Foundation, Inc., call 609-465-5115, ext. 3605.
For up-to-date information on the Cape May County 4-H Youth Development Program, visit capemay.njaes.rutgers.edu and like us on Facebook at Cape May 4-H or Instagram at cape_may_4h.
The 4 H Youth Development Program is part of Rutgers, New Jersey Agricultural Experiment Station - Cooperative Extension. 4 H offers educational programs to all youth, grades K–13, on an age-appropriate basis, without regard to race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, or disability.
