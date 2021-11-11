 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Soroptimists acknowledge donors for pickleball fundraiser
0 comments

Soroptimists acknowledge donors for pickleball fundraiser

  • 0

The Soroptimists of Cape May County wish to thank all involved for helping to make our first annual Smash Pickleball Tournament fundraiser on Sept. 18 a big success.

Thirty teams joined in the fun and competition. The tournament proceeds of more than $9,000 will be used for programs to benefit the lives of women and girls in Cape May County, including educational awards, leadership workshops for young girls, visits to nursing homes, and support to organizations such as CARA, Family Promise and Branches.

The following generous donors helped contribute to the success of the event:

Joe Canal’s Discount Liquor Outlet, The Grand Hotel of Cape May, Sturdy Savings Bank, EL&M Auto Recycling, Yeager Associate, Milligan’s Sports Bar & Grille, Cape Regional Urgent Care/Rio Grande, Capt’n Jacks Island Grill, Edward & Linda Cahill, Marie’s Flower Shop, United Uniform, R&R Specialties, Duffinetti’s Restaurant, Fleur Delis Beach Resort, Owen’s Pub, Salty Mermaid Bar & Grille, Bowman’s Cooling & Heating, Inc., Lucky Bones, Tony’s Produce, Debbie Houchins/Tony’s Produce, Jellyfish Café, Sup Cape May, Frances D. Hetherington, Cape May Stage, Robert Gleason/State Farm Insurance, Novacare, Cork ‘N Bottle, Dink It Pickleball, Sunrise Nails, Cofco Office Furniture, Vegas Diner, Breath of Fresh Air Flowers, Debbie Yeager, Philly Pretzel/Rio Grande, Cape May Fitness, Wildwood Wicker, Boro of Wildwood Crest

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News