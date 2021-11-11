Soroptimists acknowledge donors for pickleball fundraiser

The Soroptimists of Cape May County wish to thank all involved for helping to make our first annual Smash Pickleball Tournament fundraiser on Sept. 18 a big success.
Thirty teams joined in the fun and competition. The tournament proceeds of more than $9,000 will be used for programs to benefit the lives of women and girls in Cape May County, including educational awards, leadership workshops for young girls, visits to nursing homes, and support to organizations such as CARA, Family Promise and Branches.
The following generous donors helped contribute to the success of the event:
Joe Canal’s Discount Liquor Outlet, The Grand Hotel of Cape May, Sturdy Savings Bank, EL&M Auto Recycling, Yeager Associate, Milligan’s Sports Bar & Grille, Cape Regional Urgent Care/Rio Grande, Capt’n Jacks Island Grill, Edward & Linda Cahill, Marie’s Flower Shop, United Uniform, R&R Specialties, Duffinetti’s Restaurant, Fleur Delis Beach Resort, Owen’s Pub, Salty Mermaid Bar & Grille, Bowman’s Cooling & Heating, Inc., Lucky Bones, Tony’s Produce, Debbie Houchins/Tony’s Produce, Jellyfish Café, Sup Cape May, Frances D. Hetherington, Cape May Stage, Robert Gleason/State Farm Insurance, Novacare, Cork ‘N Bottle, Dink It Pickleball, Sunrise Nails, Cofco Office Furniture, Vegas Diner, Breath of Fresh Air Flowers, Debbie Yeager, Philly Pretzel/Rio Grande, Cape May Fitness, Wildwood Wicker, Boro of Wildwood Crest