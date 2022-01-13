Shore Offers Free Virtual Meditation Sessions for Cancer Patients, Survivors, and Caregivers

SOMERS POINT — Stress is a very real part of a cancer diagnosis, for the patient as well as for their caregiver. Shore Medical Center, along with the office of Cancer Education and Early Detection and the Cape Atlantic Coalition for Health, wants to help you manage stress by offering free meditation classes via Zoom designed for cancer patients, survivors and caretakers.
The benefits of mediation are many and include reducing stress and improving the ability to bounce back from challenges. An additional benefit of these Zoom sessions is being able to gather within a community of other cancer patients, survivors and caretakers, working through similar stressors and emotions. The classes are led by instructors trained to support you in learning to meditate, whether you are just trying it for the first time or if you are seasoned in meditational practices.
Each session is led by a certified meditation instructor, either Berni Kozlowski or Jenn Taylor, who will lead the meditation sessions. Sessions are designed as a tool to help reverse the devastating effects of stress, helping people on their cancer journey to restore and sustain balance in their life.
The free meditation sessions are approximately 20 minutes with an additional 10 minutes for questions and answers, discussion or just to speak with the instructors. They are drop-in sessions so you can come to as many sessions as you wish. As a reminder, people get the most out of meditation when they practice on a regular basis.
Sessions will be held the following days in January: Tuesdays, from 4 to 4:20 p.m. and 8 to 8:20 p.m.; Wednesdays, 10 to 10:20 a.m.; and Thursdays, 8 to 8:20 a.m. and 7 to 7:20 p.m. Once you sign up for the free meditation sessions, you will receive a reminder email that includes the Zoom link. Participants will be required to register at the beginning of each month for the upcoming free sessions.
Register at https://pages.berni-k.com/shore-medical-meditation/. For more information, contact Angela Bailey, manager, Cancer Community Outreach, at abailey@shoremedicalcenter.org or call 609-653-3992.