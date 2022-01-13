Shore Medical Center Introduces Two New Virtual Support Groups to Help with the Challenges and Changes of Life

SOMERS POINT – Shore Medical Center’s Center for Family Caregivers offers many support services for people who are caring for a loved one with an illness or disability at home, but the Center is now expanding to reach more people with the addition of two new virtual monthly support groups: Caring Together, Living Well and Vet 2 Vet Café.
Caring Together, Living Well is designed to support people through a wide variety of life’s challenges and changes, from grief and loss to staying active and healthy as you age. Sessions are held the second Wednesday each month at 3 p.m. and all are accessible via Zoom.
Upcoming Caring Together, Living Well session topics include:
Wednesday, Jan 12, 3 to 4 p.m.: Good Grief: How to Live After Any Loss, presented by Angelic Health and facilitated by Bereavement Counselor and Spiritual Care Coordinator Ken Jackson, who will discuss many types of grief, from the death of a loved one to loss of identity, retirement and independence challenges. Zoom link: https://bit.ly/3ehGawN
Wednesday, Feb. 9, 3 to -4 p.m.: Getting Older without Getting Old, for people who are retired from work but not from life and looking for support in maintaining interests and energy as they age. This session is presented by Angelic Health’s Hospice Social Worker Shalini Basu, who offers her unique and professional insights. Zoom link: https://bit.ly/3ehGawN
Wednesday, March 9, 3 to 4 p.m.: Music and Memories Can Keep You Young, presented by Angelic Health’s Karen Dennery Melita, certified music therapist. Do you find yourself thinking of your high school dances when you hear certain songs? Music makes powerful memories which can lift our mood. Learn why, and how our songs from our youth can make for a better today and tomorrow.
Vet 2 Vet Café is offered the first Wednesday of every month from 1 to 2 p.m. and is designed as a space where veterans can connect, tell stories of service and assist one another in a supportive environment. It is facilitated by John Prutting, Veterans Outreach Coordinator for Angelic Health, and a two-time Operation Enduring Freedom veteran with 8 years of military service. As a veteran, John understands the specific needs and wants of other veterans. The next session is Wednesday, Feb. 2, 1 to 2 p.m. Zoom link: https://bit.ly/3EjRZgv.
For information on these support groups, or for those seeking support from a Caregiver Coach to help them cope with the challenges of caring for a loved one, contact a Shore Caregiver Coach at 609-653-3969 or email thecenterforfamilycaregivers@shoremedicalcenter.org. You can also learn more about the Caregiver Center at shoremedicalcenter.org/center-family-caregivers. You can find all of Shore’s support groups and more at shoremedicalcenter.org/events.