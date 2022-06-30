Sea Isle City’s 2022 Skimmer Festival Antique Auto Show on Father’s Day featured over 100 classic vehicles

SEA ISLE CITY — Thousands of spectators celebrated Father’s Day by viewing the 102 classic cars and trucks entered in the city’s Skimmer Festival Antique Auto Show, which took place June 19 along the resort’s oceanfront Promenade.
The annual display of vintage vehicles occurs on the second day of Skimmer Weekend, the first day of which includes a seaside market with hundreds of craft and specialty vendors, live music, a food court, free amusement rides and other family-friendly activities.
At the end of the Antique Auto Show, Mayor Leonard Desiderio presented trophies to the event’s winning vehicles, both Chevrolets.
The Mayor’s Choice trophy went to Pete and Linda Hecht, of Galloway Township, owners of a 1932 Chevrolet Confederate, which had running boards, side-engine vents, suicide doors and a dark blue paint job. The Hechts have owned their Confederate for one year.
The Best of Show trophy went to Jim Shultz, of Swedesboro and Sea Isle, owner of a bright blue 1957 Chevrolet Bel-Air convertible, which had hood ornaments, an immaculate interior and plenty of shiny chrome. Schultz, who has owned his ’57 Chevy for 25 years, is a familiar face at Sea Isle’s Antique Auto Shows.
People are also reading…
After the trophies were distributed to this year’s winners, all of the vehicles paraded through the city, bringing a dramatic close to Skimmer Festival Weekend.
To learn about other events taking place in Sea Isle City, go to visitsicnj.com or call the city’s Division of Tourism at 609-263-8687.