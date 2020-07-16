SEA ISLE CITY — Visitors and residents are encouraged to browse and shop a variety of local produce and craft vendors during the Sea Isle City Farmers Market, held every Tuesday through Sept. 1. Hosted by the Sea Isle City Chamber of Commerce and Revitalization, attendees can grab a cup of coffee and check out nearly 30 vendors before hitting the beach, making it the perfect Tuesday morning ritual. The farmers market is held 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Excursion Park, located at JFK Boulevard and Pleasure Avenue.
“With so many events that had to be canceled this year, we were thrilled to be able to offer our farmers market in Sea Isle City on Tuesdays,” said Brian Heritage, president of the Chamber. “It’s nice to be able to walk around and check out the fresh and local produce and craft vendors, but of course we had to put some safety measures in place to be able to do so. We thank everyone for adhering to our guidelines, and we look forward to seeing you every Tuesday morning at the market.”
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Chamber has safety guidelines that must be followed as attendees enjoy the market. Guidelines include:
• If you feel ill, please do not attend the market.
• Please be aware that you may need to wait to enter the farmers market.
• Masks and face coverings are required to enter the market, with the exception of children under 2.
• Social distancing must be maintained inside the farmers market — please keep 6 feet apart
• Please exit promptly after making your purchases.
The Sea Isle Chamber of Commerce and Revitalization reserves the right to refuse entry to anyone who does not comply with these requirements.
Whether you are in search of Jersey tomatoes and corn, olive oils and vinaigrettes, some freshly made crepes or locally sourced honey, the Sea Isle City Farmers Market has a little bit of everything, including a wide variety of crafts.
Following a trip to the Sea Isle City Farmers Market, attendees are encouraged to stay in town and shop, dine, explore and more throughout the small business community. For a full list of farmers market vendors or open businesses in Sea Isle City, see seaislechamber.com.
