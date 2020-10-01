Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County to offer virtual workshop on extending vegetable gardening season

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources will hold the virtual workshop, “Extending the Vegetable Gardening Season,” on Thursday, Oct. 15. The workshop, part of the Garden & Grow series, will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. virtually via Webex.
The presenter will be Jen Sawyer, ANR county program associate for commercial agriculture. Topics will include planting cold hardy crops for overwintering, using row covers and getting a jump on spring planting and harvesting. Participants will learn what to plant in the fall for a spring harvest.
The goal of the Garden & Grow workshop series is to teach locals how to improve or expand their home gardens in new ways. This is a beginner class, therefore, no experience is needed.
For more information, please email sawyer@NJAES.Rutgers.edu. To register, see go.rutgers.edu/z0m7wfe3.
Due to COVID-19, Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County is not providing in-person programming but instead is providing virtual programming to meet the needs of the community. Follow it on Facebook at CMCRUTGERSEXT and see capemay.njaes.rutgers.edu for up-to-date information about programs offered by the Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County.
