Register for Spring 2022 at Atlantic Cape and get Three Free Credits

MAYS LANDING — Get three free credits and a free laptop at Atlantic Cape Community College when you register for classes this spring.
The popular, budget-friendly “Three Free Credits” promotion is back for the Spring 2022 semester and registration is underway. The only requirement for students to earn free credits is to register.
Students who register for six or more credits can also receive a new laptop, which they are allowed to keep upon graduation with an associate’s degree or certificate. Additional details are available at atlantic.edu.
These programs are made possible by the Federal Government’s Higher Education Emergency Relief Funds (HEERF).
In addition, students registering for Spring 2022 earning less than $65,000 a year and who are enrolled in at least six credits may be eligible to have their tuition costs covered under New Jersey’s Community College Opportunity Grant. Financial aid and scholarships are also available.
Take classes in favorite degree programs like Culinary Arts, Nursing or Aviation, or check out some of our new offerings like Orientation to Hospitality and Tourism at the Cape May County campus.
Spring 2022 classes start Jan. 18 and run through May 14. A 13-week spring session for the Cape May County campus starts Jan. 18 and runs through April 23. There will also be two eight-week spring sessions, Jan. 18 through March 12 and March 21 through May 14.
Registration is easy with Stop, Drop, Enroll Days Jan. 10-12 at the college’s three campuses. During these one-stop enrollment events, students get one-on-one help filling out their application, choosing classes, and applying for financial aid. Attendees should bring their photo identification and high school/college transcript or SAT/ACT or high school graduation test scores. Those who need help with financial aid applications should bring their most recent tax return. Register for Stop, Drop, Enroll Days at atlantic.edu/register.
Registration is also available online and in-person at any of Atlantic Cape’s three campuses 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Current students can download Atlantic Cape’s new mobile app, Atlantic Cape Connect, to register for classes, check financial aid status, make a payment, and much more.
For more information or to register, visit atlantic.edu/register.