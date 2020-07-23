DENNIS TOWNSHIP — Rainbow Pediatrics is now offering drive-up COVID-19 testing for pediatric patients of the practice that provides results within 15 minutes of testing.
Testing is available to all children with an appointment. Testing will be performed in the parking lots as well as in the exam rooms at its Clermont, Egg Harbor Township and Rio Grande offices during select office hours Monday through Friday. Appointments can be made by calling 609-624-9003.
“If parents are concerned that their children have been exposed to COVID-19 or they are presenting symptoms, we encourage them to be tested here, where results will be offered in about 15 minutes,” said Rainbow pediatrician Dr. Thomas Dierkes. “We are pleased to offer this testing with such quick results to help ease parents’ concerns.”
In the event of a positive result, parents will be advised on the next steps by speaking with one of Rainbow’s knowledgeable and caring pediatricians for their child’s continued care.
Rainbow Pediatrics realizes the importance of you and your child’s continued safety as they continue to see well and sick patients daily. In light of this, they are taking the following steps:
• While you and your child are at the office, only one caregiver may accompany each patient. All patients and caregivers must wear masks. Staff members are also undergoing temperature checks prior to work shifts, are periodically tested for COVID-19, and wear masks for protection.
• Rigorous cleaning and disinfection procedures as provided by the CDC are in place at our offices. We have upgraded our sanitation procedures and added UV-C technology to clean all rooms. We have Air Scrubber Plus in our ventilation systems and HomeZens UV-C Air Sanitizer/Purifiers in our sick exam rooms.
• Morning appointments are reserved for well-visits and annual exams, while afternoon appointments are reserved for sick visits. Televisits are also available all day and are scheduled on a case by case basis.
Rainbow Pediatrics has the tools and expertise to address all of your child’s developing needs and keep them growing healthy and happy. They accept nearly all insurance and can schedule same-day appointments for sick children. Presently the practice’s Wildwood office is closed. All offices are now closed on Saturdays. The Rio Grande (4011 Route 9 South, Suite 203), Clermont (2041 Route 9 North), and Egg Harbor Township (2500 English Creek Ave., Suite 901) offices are open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for well-visits only (no sick patients please). Sick visits only are accepted by appointment from 2 to 4 p.m.
For more information about Rainbow Pediatrics — including office locations and directions — visit NJRainbowPediatrics.com or call 609-624-9003. It is on Facebook at Facebook.com/RainbowPediatrics.
