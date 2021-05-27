Physick Estate tours look at Victorians’ fascination with illusion

CAPE MAY — Events inside the 1879 Physick House Museum this spring and summer will feature the Victorians’ fascination with magic, illusion, the mysterious and the odd.
Visitors on the Magic & Mystery House Tour at the Emlen Physick Estate, 1048 Washington St., will hear about the Great Lafayette, arguably the world’s greatest magician; Houdini, the astounding escape artist; and Ionia, the Goddess of Mystery; and can decide for themselves whether Pepper’s Ghost is real, or just an illusion. Tour-goers will learn about Sherlock Holmes, Jack the Ripper and much more.
Tickets are limited to ensure social distancing and advance ticket purchase is recommended. These evening tours are offered Wednesdays and Saturdays in May; Tuesdays and Thursdays in June; and Fridays and Saturdays in July and August. See capemaymac.org for tickets and information. Adults $20; children (ages 3-12) $15. Visitors may combine the tour with dinner at Vintage Restaurant on the grounds of the Physick Estate on select evenings for additional cost. Call 609-884-5404 for more information.
