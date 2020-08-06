The National Alliance on Mental Illness for Atlantic and Cape May counties will hold an online Family Support Group meeting 7 to 8:30 p.m. Aug. 10 via Zoom.

The Family Support Group offers a safe, compassionate place to those who have family members and friends struggling with mental illness and co-occurring addiction disorders.

Register to receive the link by contacting Rachel Ludwig at 609-517-4823 or email rachelhludwig@gmail.com

Registrants will then receive an email from us with the Zoom video-audio link and telephone call-in information.

All meetings are free on Zoom.

Coming up are several other NAMI events: 

• Monday, July 27, educational program: Learn about DBT and how to empathize and communicate with your loved ones.

• Monday, Sept. 14: Family Support Group

• Monday, Sept. 28 educational program: What you need to know about HIPPA.

See namiac.org for more information.

