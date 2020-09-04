Middle Township Mayor Tim Donohue announced an agreement with the Cape May County Board of Elections to add a fourth polling place in Middle Township for the Nov. 3 General Election. The county has agreed to activate and staff the Martin Luther King Center in Whitesboro, along with Town Hall in Cape May Court House, Cape Community Church on South Route 9 and the Green Creek Fire Company on Bayshore Rd.
“We are pleased to announce that the Board of Elections has agreed to our request to give voters access to the MLK Center for the 2020 General Election,” Mayor Donohue said. “This will be a challenging election process for all involved. We want to ensure that voters in every Middle Township neighborhood have faith in the process and are given every opportunity to cast their vote with confidence. Township Committee felt it was important to have the traditional voting station in Whitesboro open and accessible for this important election.”
On Aug. 15, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy signed an Executive Order mandating a nearly all mail-in election for Nov. 3. That means all of the state’s 6.2 million registered voters will be sent ballots to vote by mail in the Nov. 3 elections. There will also be a select number of local polling places across the state for people who choose to vote in person, the sources said. The hybrid setup will be the same as the state’s July primary elections, which were delayed a month and conducted mostly by mail-in ballots to help protect against COVID-19. Under the Governor’s order the location can be used only for dropping off mail-in ballots, voting provisional ballots or assisting the physically challenged.
“We want to thank Board of Elections Member Stig Blomkvest for taking the lead on this issue and Board of Elections Registrars Mike Kennedy and Doug Dunhour for quickly acting on our request for expanded voter access in Middle Township,” Donohue said. “We would love to see every polling place open for safe in-person voting, but we are committed to doing our best to ensure a fair, free and transparent electoral process for all in these challenging times.”
