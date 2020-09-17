LOWER TOWNSHIP — Michael Majane has been promoted to the rank of sergeant, the Lower Township Police Department announced.
He took the oath of office at the Township Council Meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 9.
Majane has lifelong ties to the community. His father, Frank Majane, was a retired lieutenant of the Lower Township Police Department. Michael Majane came to the department as a full-time patrol officer in 2001. In 2010, he was assigned to the Detective Division and was assigned as the detective first class in October 2013, overseeing the Detective Division. He was recently assigned as a corporal for a patrol squad in December 2019.
During his career at the department, he has attended many advanced training courses, including: Top Gun Narcotics Investigation, Investigative Photography and Video, Crime Scene and Advanced Crime Scene Investigation, Advanced Interview and Interrogation, Internal Affairs Investigation. He is the departmental evidence custodian and firearms instructor and certified as a Glock Professional and Colt Defense M-4 armorer.
Additionally, he has served his community as a member of the Lower Township SWAT team and then the Cape May County SWAT Team from 2005-2016 and he has instructed at the Cape May County Police Academy since 2003. Some of the classes he teaches at the academy are Method of Instruction, Vehicle Operations, Physical Conditioning, Defensive Tactics, Expandable Baton, Firearms and Patrol Rifle Instructor, and MILO Instructor.
Majane’s badge was pinned on by his wife, Erin. His mother, Delores Majane, and his daughter Aubrey held the Bible during the taking of his oath.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.