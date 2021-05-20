Local Pedego Electric Bike store owner opens three area locations

Pedego Electric Bikes, a leading electric bike brand, will open a locally owned storefronts this month in Ocean City. To celebrate, owner Rich Bastian will host a ribbon cutting event from 1-5 p.m. May 20 in Ocean City. On May 22 from 1-5 p.m., Bastian will also host a Palooza event at his Cape May storefront to celebrate his local community of riders that has grown since opening last year.
Bastian is also the owner of Pedego Lewes in Delaware and Pedego Wildwood in New Jersey, bringing his Pedego footprint to six total stores across three states with plans to reach 10 total stores.
“I chose to open several Pedego stores because I truly believe in the product and in the way it can help people because it has positively impacted me and my family in countless ways” said Bastian. “My father was met with new physical challenges while he battled cancer, and his Pedego allowed him to safely and comfortably ride a bicycle when no other product could. It brought him a lot of joy during a tough time in his life.”
He continued, “I had both my hips replaced in 2017, and my Pedego helped me get back in the saddle and maintain a healthy lifestyle. Pedego has improved my life in so many ways, and I can only hope to pass that feeling along to my customers at these locations.”
Each event will feature appearances from local officials, a Pedego group ride, refreshments, music and additional activities. Pedego CEO Don DiCostanzo will meet and greet with guests at the Lambertville and Cape May events, while Pedego Director of Business Development Cynthia Newcomb will be in attendance at all four events to interact with Pedego enthusiasts.
Bastian and his family have been vacationing in South Jersey Shore for over 50 years, which is why he says expansion throughout the state and region he loves was a no brainer. “I want to introduce and share the Pedego experience I and my family have come to love with others,” he said. “The Pedego spirit for adventure and fun is contagious!”
Bastian has always been an entrepreneur, even before owning his first Pedego store. “I never experienced great days as a business owner until I joined the Pedego family,” said Bastian. “Now, I have really great days with Pedego and my job is rewarding and most importantly, fun.”
These events are one stop of many on Pedego’s 2021 Hello Fun Tour. With stops in more than 80 communities that are home to Pedego storefronts, the Hello Fun Tour will highlight more than 40 new store openings, adding to the brand’s footprint of over 160 locally-owned locations.
“At Pedego, we're committed to inspiring connection and adventure within each of our communities,” said Cynthia Newcomb, Director of Business Development at Pedego. “We're a people-oriented, fun-focused company, which is why these stores are the perfect addition to our Pedego family. We look forward to not only providing these communities with the best electric bikes in the world, but also cultivating a community that brings out the best in each other."
Don DiCostanzo founded Pedego Electric Bikes in 2008 out of a desire to combine quality and style in the electric bike category. Pedego Lambertville, Manayunk and Ocean City join the over 160 locally owned Pedego stores throughout the U.S.
For more information on Pedego Electric Bikes, to find a store or try a Pedego electric bike, see pedego.com.