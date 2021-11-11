Is a stretch IRA still possible?

Is the stretch IRA really dead? The SECURE Act (Setting Every Community Up for Retirement Enhancement Act) that was passed at the end of 2019 did eliminate the stretch IRA for most taxpayers, but not all of them. First, let’s start with what a stretch IRA is. The stretch IRA got its name from the ability of a beneficiary of an IRA to stretch out the required distributions over their lifetime as opposed to the 5 year rule, which required some beneficiaries to distribute out all of the assets from the inherited IRA over a 5 year period. Why was this such a big deal? I ran a calculation when my daughter was 1, and assumed she inherited $100,000 from my IRA. Based on her life expectancy and assuming she earned 8% over the life of the IRA, she would have realized $8,800,000 over that time period from just a $100,000 starting value.
So what changed under the SECURE Act? For starters, the SECURE Act created 3 classes of beneficiaries.
1. Non-Designated Beneficiaries (NDB), which include your estate, a non-qualifying trust (non-look through), and charities, etc. an NDB uses the same rules as they did before the SECURE Act. All funds are taken out over 5 years assuming the IRA owner died before their required beginning date which is typically April 1st after the year of their 72nd birthday. If the IRA owner died after they started taking their age 72 RMDs, then the NDB must take the RMDs over the original IRA owner’s single life expectancy.
2. Non-Eligible Designated Beneficiary, which includes adult children, grandchildren and some look through trusts are subject to a new rule known as the 10-year rule. The 10-year rule is more favorable than the 5 year rule because no annual required minimum distributions (RMDs) are required. The downside is that all of the funds must be distributed out of the IRA by the end of the 10th year. This can result in a massive distribution in a single year which can dramatically impact your income taxes due that year including potentially moving you into a much higher tax bracket.
3. Eligible Designated Beneficiaries can still do a stretch IRA, including a:
A. spouse
B. individuals less than 10 years younger than the IRA owner
C. disabled individuals
D. chronically ill individuals
E. minor children. In the case of minor children, they can stretch the IRA over their lifetime until they reach the age of majority (or age 26 if a full time student) and then they have to accelerate the remaining balance out over the next 10 years.
The gray area comes into play when people can be in a different class of beneficiary at different times in their lives. The rule is that the determination of the type of beneficiary you are is determined on the date of death of the IRA owner. So if you were a spouse when the IRA owner named you a beneficiary, but you weren’t at the time of the IRA owner’s death, then you are not considered an eligible designated beneficiary and as such, you cannot stretch out the IRA distributions over your life expectancy.
As you can see, these rules can be very complicated. My advice is that if you inherit an IRA from anyone, don’t do anything with it until you speak to your CPA or a qualified financial advisor. In most cases, mistakes made with IRA rollovers and distributions can not be undone and can result in hefty taxes and or penalties.
