Get ahead of the coming changes for single use plastics

“Don’t Forget Your Bags” is a sticker you can get from Go Green Galloway and other organization for your home or car. By May 2022, it should be second nature to take your shopping bags with you to the store. The NJ Plastic Pollution Reduction Act will be in effect by then, so it will be a lot easier on everyone to make some changes now. There should also be no problem in accumulating free reusable shopping bags; there are giveaways happening everywhere in anticipation and celebration of putting less wasteful single use plastic into our environment.
The NJ Plastic Pollution Reduction Act is summed up as follows by ANJEC (the Association of New Jersey Environmental Commissions):
Bans plastic bags, like those found at grocery, retail, restaurants, etc., regardless of thickness.
Bans paper bags at supermarkets over 2,500 square feet, in an effort to get shoppers to bring their own reusable bags. Grocery stores over 2,500 square feet that only handle prepackaged food that does not require time or temperature controls for food safety are exempt from the ban on paper bags.
Bans polystyrene foam food service products; commonly known as Styrofoam, that are used for selling or providing a food or beverage, and includes, but not limited to, a food container, plate, hot or cold beverage cup, meat or vegetable tray, cutlery, or egg carton.
Makes plastic straws available only upon request at restaurants.
Defines a reusable bag as one that is made of polypropylene, PET non-woven fabric, nylon, cloth, hemp product, or other machine washable fabric, has stitched handles, and is designed and manufactured for multiple reuse.
Some towns have broken through and enacted their own bans and other restrictions. These individual measures will remain in effect for 18 months after next May for single-use bags and polystyrene foam food service products. Local ordinances banning straws will remain in effect for 12 months after the statewide rules go into effect. After these time periods, the rules will then be equal throughout New Jersey.
There are some uses of plastic bags that will continue, for such items as uncooked meats and fish, loose items like beans and grains, hot food, outside delivery newspapers, and others. Similarly, some uses of polystyrene foam will continue, with a two year grace period. These disposable cups, cutlery, meat trays, etc. will be phased out as new materials and delivery methods come online for producers, retailers and consumers.
Bottom line, it is time to stem the tide of trash that we generate, now rather than later. The more we get up to speed before next May, the more trash will be kept out our roadsides, waterways, woodlands, vacant lots, landfills, from the guts of animals and ultimately out of our own food supplies.
Go Green Galloway is a volunteer organization dedicated to reducing the carbon footprint of Galloway through the promotion of energy efficiency and conservation, environmental education and the implementation of sustainable practices.