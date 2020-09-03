CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Cape Regional Health System is pleased to welcome Dr. Karen E. Agersborg to Cape May County. Dr. Agersborg has joined Cape Regional Physicians Associates’ Endocrinology practice located in Cape May Court House, NJ. She is board certified in Endocrinology with a special interest in diabetes and metabolism.
Dr. Agersborg graduated from the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and completed her internship and residency training in internal medicine at the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey, Stratford. Her fellowship training in Endocrinology was served at Temple University Hospital in Philadelphia. Dr. Agersborg currently serves as a Clinical Instructor at the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Dr. Agersborg’s office is located at 11 Village Drive, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. To schedule an appointment, please call 609-463-CAPE.
