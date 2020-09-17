MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — The Cape May County Division of Veterans' Services will host a Veterans’ Drive-Thru Resource Event 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 17, Freeholder Director Gerald Thornton and Freeholder Jeffrey Pierson announce.
The event will take place in the front parking lot of the Cape May County Department of Human Services (the Social Services Building) at 4005 Route 9 South, in the Rio Grande section of the township.
Pierson encourages all veterans and their families to participate in the drive-thru event. "With COVID-19 eliminating in-person events, we have been forced to change our annual Veterans Day Memorial Ceremony at Naval Air Station Wildwood. Instead, we will mark the occasion with a virtual video honoring our veterans that will be available on the county website, www.capemaycountynj.gov. The Resource Drive-thru event will give our veterans and their families the opportunity to talk to representatives and gather important information," Pierson said.
Representatives from the Wilmington VA Medical Center’s Southern New Jersey Veteran Community Outreach Team, the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office HopeOne resource van, and the Cape May County Division of Aging and Disabilities Services will be present. Additionally, veteran service officers from the New Jersey Department of Military and Veterans Affairs and Cape May County will be in attendance.
Information and resources regarding veterans' healthcare, disability claims, VA pensions and many other subjects will be readily available.
For the safety of all, appropriate social distancing and mask-wearing will be required. Veterans and their families may stay in their vehicles and a representative will come to them.
Parking will be available on the side of the building for those who wish to park. Please join us as we aim to ensure that all our veterans attain the benefits they have earned. This event will take place rain or shine unless the weather is severe.
