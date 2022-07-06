Catholic Daughters of Sea Isle City install new officers

On June 21, during a special Mass led by Father Perry Cherubini, the Catholic Daughters Court Our Lady of Mercy #1655, of Saint Joseph Church in Sea Isle City, installed its officers for the coming year while also welcoming new members.
The new officers include Regent Linda Levitsky, Vice-Regent Ruth Brown, Financial Secretary Barbara Rice, Recording Secretary Margie Quinlan and Treasurer Robin Nickson.
The Catholic Daughters Court Our Lady of Mercy hosts general meetings on the third Tuesday of the month, September through June, at 7 p.m. in the parish auditorium, 44th Street and Central Avenue. For more information, call 609-263-8696.