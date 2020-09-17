Cooper was presented to Cape Veterinary Hospital with a fish hook in his nostril. Other then licking at the hook periodically, Cooper seemed un-phased by his newly acquired jewelry. Cooper was sedated and given an injection of pain medication before the removal of the hook began. A pair of wire cutters (sterilized) was used to cut the hook before carefully removing each barb. Cooper woke up great and was sent home with an antibiotic, as well as a pain medication to help with his healing.

