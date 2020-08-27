CAPE MAY — Cape May Recreation is now offering beach yoga and Zumba at Rotary Park.

Beach yoga for all levels takes place Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday mornings at 8 a.m. on the beach behind Convention Hall located at 714 Beach Ave. Classes are $5 cash. Class size is limited to 50 participants and all participants must observe social distancing requirements.

Zumba at Rotary Park takes place Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday mornings at 8:30 a.m. at Rotary Park located at 400 Lafayette Street in Cape May. Classes are $5 cash. Class size is limited to 25 participants and all participants must observe social distancing requirements.

There is no rain location for beach yoga or Zumba at Rotary Park.

