CAPE MAY — Cape May Recreation is now offering beach yoga and Zumba at Rotary Park.
Beach yoga for all levels takes place Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday mornings at 8 a.m. on the beach behind Convention Hall located at 714 Beach Ave. Classes are $5 cash. Class size is limited to 50 participants and all participants must observe social distancing requirements.
Zumba at Rotary Park takes place Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday mornings at 8:30 a.m. at Rotary Park located at 400 Lafayette Street in Cape May. Classes are $5 cash. Class size is limited to 25 participants and all participants must observe social distancing requirements.
There is no rain location for beach yoga or Zumba at Rotary Park.
For additional information, visit CapeMayCity.com or call 609-884-9565. Like us on Facebook at facebook.com/capemaycity and follow us on Twitter@capemaycity.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.