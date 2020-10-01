Cape May County youth to celebrate National 4-H Week

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — The anticipation is building for National 4-H Week, during which millions of youth, parents, volunteers and alumni across the country will celebrate everything 4-H. Cape May County 4-H will observe National 4-H Week Oct. 4-10 this year by virtually showcasing the incredible experiences that 4-H offers young people.
The theme of this year’s National 4-H Week is Opportunity4All, which highlights how 4-H provides chances for all youth, no matter where they live, to take part in learning experiences including science and technology, healthy living, agriculture, expressive arts and much more. 4-H reflects the principles of positive youth development, experiential learning and the importance of having fun. The positive environment provided by adult 4-H mentors ensures kids in every county and parish in the country — from urban neighborhoods to suburban schoolyards to rural farming communities — are encouraged to take on leadership roles and are empowered with the skills to lead in life and career.
“4-H provides an opportunity in which youth members and adults volunteer leaders learn, grow and work together as catalysts for positive change. 4-H promotes the development of skills that help young people succeed in higher education, their chosen career path and as members of their families and communities,” said Linda Horner, Cape May County 4-H program coordinator.
One of the most anticipated events of National 4-H Week every year is the 4-H STEM Challenge, formerly known as National Youth Science Day. The theme of this year’s event, which is expected to see hundreds of thousands of youth across the nation taking part throughout October, is Mars Base Camp. Developed by Google and the Virginia Cooperative Extension, Mars Base Camp is a collection of activities that teaches kids ages 8 to 14 STEM skills, including mechanical engineering, physics, computer science and agriculture. The Cape May County 4-H Youth Development Program will offer the Mars Base Camp program to county youth virtually this fall.
Cape May 4-H will also host a virtual 4-H Trivia Contest during National 4-H Week. To learn more about how to get involved in 4-H or take part in the 4-H STEM Challenge, send an email to linda.horner@co.cape-may.nj.us or see capemay.njaes.rutgers.edu.
