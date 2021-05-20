Cape May County 4-H Club holds first in-person meeting in over a year

Cape May Court House — The Tightlines 4-H Fishing Club was the first Cape May County 4-H Club to hold an in-person meeting in more than a year. 4-H club members and leaders had a fun night fishing at the Ockie Wisting Recreation Complex in Rio Grande on May 10.
4-H club meetings are now allowed outdoors, with masks on and a maximum of 25 attendees.
“We were so excited to see Amelia, Molly, Rainbow, Autumn, Eddie, Jake, and JJ have a good time...together again,” said Linda Horner, Cape May County 4-H Program Coordinator. “This is the first time a Cape May County 4-H club has met in person since March 2020, and it was a huge success.”
Special thank you to the leaders of the Tightlines 4-H Club: Allen, Rhiannon, Carolyn, Joyce, and Dan, for taking all the necessary safety precautions and leading the way for other 4-H clubs to follow suit.
To learn more about the Cape May County 4-H Youth Development Program, visit the Cape May County 4-H website at capemay.njaes.rutgers.edu, like us on Facebook at Cape May 4-H, on Instagram at cape_may_4h, or email Linda Horner, Cape May County 4-H Program Coordinator at linda.horner@co.cape-may.nj.us.
The 4-H Youth Development Program of Rutgers Cooperative Extension, a unit of Rutgers New Jersey Agricultural Experiment Station, offers educational programs to all youth, grades K–13, on an age-appropriate basis, without regard to race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, or disability.
