 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cape May County 4-H Club holds first in-person meeting in over a year
0 comments

Cape May County 4-H Club holds first in-person meeting in over a year

  • 0

Cape May Court House — The Tightlines 4-H Fishing Club was the first Cape May County 4-H Club to hold an in-person meeting in more than a year. 4-H club members and leaders had a fun night fishing at the Ockie Wisting Recreation Complex in Rio Grande on May 10.

4-H club meetings are now allowed outdoors, with masks on and a maximum of 25 attendees.

“We were so excited to see Amelia, Molly, Rainbow, Autumn, Eddie, Jake, and JJ have a good time...together again,” said Linda Horner, Cape May County 4-H Program Coordinator. “This is the first time a Cape May County 4-H club has met in person since March 2020, and it was a huge success.”

Special thank you to the leaders of the Tightlines 4-H Club: Allen, Rhiannon, Carolyn, Joyce, and Dan, for taking all the necessary safety precautions and leading the way for other 4-H clubs to follow suit.

To learn more about the Cape May County 4-H Youth Development Program, visit the Cape May County 4-H website at capemay.njaes.rutgers.edu, like us on Facebook at Cape May 4-H, on Instagram at cape_may_4h, or email Linda Horner, Cape May County 4-H Program Coordinator at linda.horner@co.cape-may.nj.us.

The 4-H Youth Development Program of Rutgers Cooperative Extension, a unit of Rutgers New Jersey Agricultural Experiment Station, offers educational programs to all youth, grades K–13, on an age-appropriate basis, without regard to race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, or disability.

Contact Jacklyn McQuarrie:

609-272-7415

jmcquarrie@pressofac.com

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News