Bishop McHugh has formed a committee to prepare that school for reopening in the fall.

DENNIS TOWNSHIP — In preparation for returning full-time to class in September, Bishop McHugh Regional Catholic School has formed a Return-to-School Steering Committee. The committee, which has been meeting regularly since June, includes medical professionals, faculty and parents to provide a multi-faceted perspective of all that needs to be done to create a safe and comfortable environment for learning.

Committee members include:

• Becky Bird, RN, school nurse

• Dr. George Bross, pediatrician

• Kathi Getka, music/chorus/theater director

• Tom McGuire, school principal

• Anita McMahon, lay advisory board member/parent

• Kevin Mitchell, lay advisory board member/parent

• Felicia L. Niven, director of communications

• Dr. Melind R. Pandya, physician/parent

• Susan Tarrant, school blended learning facilitator

• Caitlin Votta, first-grade teacher

• Katherine Wyrsta, fourth- and fifth-grade teacher

The committee will assist with formulating all aspects of the return-to-school process, including cleaning/sanitation, temperature monitoring and screening for symptoms, personal protective equipment, one-way routes, recommendations for classroom configurations and special considerations for preschool and extended care. Bishop McHugh School also will offer a full distance learning option for families who are not yet ready to send their children back to school.

Bishop McHugh Regional Catholic School is a prekindergarten through eighth-grad regional school in Cape May County with a student-centered curriculum rooted in the Gospel values. The school is open to students of all faiths. For more information, see bishopmchugh.com. You can “like” Bishop McHugh on Facebook at facebook.com/BishopMcHughRegionalSchool and Instagram at instagram.com/bishopmchugh, follow McGuire on Twitter at @BMRCSPrincipal and follow the school's Let There Be Light weekly series on YouTube.

