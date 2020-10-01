Beacon Animal Rescue is looking for new volunteers

DENNIS TOWNSHIP — Beacon Animal Rescue, the nonprofit, volunteer-based, animal rescue serving Cape May and Atlantic counties, seeks new volunteers to join its volunteer base.
Beacon — whose mission is to rescue, shelter, and find loving homes for cats and dogs; to educate the community about responsible treatment of companion animals; and to promote the practice of spaying and neutering — relies heavily on volunteers in a wide array of areas.
“Without our incredible volunteers, Beacon would be nothing,” said Executive Director Ryan Parker. “Our current volunteers are amazing, giving us their precious time and energy to keep our homeless pets clean, fed, walked and happy. But there’s always room to welcome more.”
Volunteers are needed in a variety of areas including, but not limited to:
• Cat room socializers, cleaners and feeders
• Dog walkers and socializers
• Dog kennel cleaners and feeders
• General cleaning/laundry
• Night check
• Grounds maintenance
• Office assistant and/or data entry
• Photographer for adoptable animals
• Volunteer coordinator
All are welcome to help. There is no minimum time commitment or requirement. Most levels of commitment are based on a volunteer’s own schedule and convenience. Those interested in volunteering can fill out a volunteer application found online at BeaconAnimalRescue.org. Any applicant under the age of 18 may apply, however, he/she must volunteer with a parent or guardian who is an active volunteer and present during all service hours.
“Look, without our volunteers, Beacon couldn’t save the lives of more than 400 cats and dogs each year,” Parker said. “We’re very grateful to our volunteers in every capacity.”
For more information about Beacon Animal Rescue, see BeaconAnimalRescue.org.
