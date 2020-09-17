LOWER TOWNSHIP — With the museum’s largest annual fundraiser, Airfest, coming to a close, the Naval Air Station Wildwood Aviation Museum is expecting a busier than usual fall tourist season.
COVID-19 caused the air station to lose a traditionally busy spring business, including the entire month of June. The museum was able to open safely and experienced some busy days throughout July and August. With many families, including second-home owners, working and schooling from home, the aviation museum is the perfect fall “excursion.”
The museum can be fun for the entire family, including leashed pets.
The museum will remain open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through September and October. There are a variety of exhibits, aircraft, helicopters and amazing photo opportunities.
Museum membership plans are available, good for one year from date of purchase and a free challenge coin. Tickets can be purchased in advance at usnasw.org or in person at the museum gift shop.
The Naval Air Station Wildwood Aviation Museum is inside historic Hangar No. 1 at the Cape May Airport. The site was formerly Naval Air Station Wildwood, which served as a World War II dive-bomber training center. The museum is dedicated to the 42 airmen who perished while training at Naval Air Station Wildwood between 1943 and 1945. For more information, see usnasw.org or call 609-886-8787.
