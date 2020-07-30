WILDWOOD — Atlantic City Electric will offer its Clear Path to Energy program that can lead to full-time employment. Working in cooperation with the Cape May County Division of Workforce Development and Atlantic Cape Community College, the program will offer qualified county residents the opportunity to gain valuable skills that can lead to rewarding, full-time careers.
The training program is designed to meet the utility industry’s immediate need for skilled workers. The goal is to facilitate high-skill and high-wage employment through a series of workforce development and industry preparatory training sessions, academic refreshment and workforce preparation.
The program will commence with two initial information sessions for interested candidates who meet program requirements. Two remote Zoom information sessions will be held 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, and 2 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12.
At the end of the program, successful participants will have the opportunity to complete the pre-employment process, including an interview with Atlantic Electric and other energy/utility-related companies.
For more information and to register for either information session, call 609-729-2234.
$4,000 education and training grants available
A common misconception in Cape May County is that there are no full-time, year-round jobs that pay a decent wage. In fact, there are good-paying in-demand, full-time jobs and careers in Cape May County for people with the rights skills and training.
In fact, there are in-demand jobs in Cape May that pay far beyond the minimum wage, with many offering benefits. Education and training grants are available for in-demand jobs such as dental assistant, computer technology, HVAC/plumbing, certified nurse assistant, commercial driver's license, culinary arts, skin care specialist, welding, pharmacy technician, cosmetology, office network specialist, electrician, auto mechanic and more.
Paid on-the-job training
Looking for real-world paid training experience? The Workforce Development On-The-Job Training program provides an opportunity for unemployed workers to learn a new trade or skill while being paid up to 26 weeks. The goal is for workers to learn while on the job, which can lead to full-time employment. The One-Stop Center is staffed with an on-the-job training specialist for those seeking more information and to discuss current employers participating in the program.
For more information on all workforce training grants and career opportunities and to schedule an appointment, call 609-729-2234.
