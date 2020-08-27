Ahoy, matey! Make sure to stop on into Historic Cold Spring Village and celebrate the maritime history and culture of the famous Jersey Cape at A Gathering of Pirates on August 29 and 30 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. This event will feature pirates, music, and family fun. The Village buildings will be open, featuring historically clothed interpreters who will discuss the trades, crafts, and lifestyles of Early America.
Kaptain Kristian from Kaptian Kristian Entertainment along with his trusty companion, Red will be present to tickle your funny bone. Captain CorteZ and his crew Pirates of the Approaching Storm, Plunderful Productions LLC., will be on board for all ages. On SATURDAY only Jolly Shore Leave will be on deck to entertain all you scallywags! Musically that is!
Bayman Dan will be teaching all ye scurvy dogs the ways of the fishermen and how he makes his authentic fishing nets. A Gathering of Pirates is generously sponsored by Ocean Club Hotel, The Capri in Cape May, Sunset Beach & Henry’s of Cape May, & Plunderful Productions LLC.
The Village is located between Route 9, and Seashore Road, three miles north of Victorian Cape May, and a mile and a half west of the southern terminus of the Garden State Parkway. Admission during this season is $12 for adults and $10 for children ages 3-12. Children under 3 are admitted free. Unlimited free admission is available with Village membership. Masks must be worn at all times while visiting the Village. For more information regarding our public safety polices please visit hcsv.org to learn more.
The Village nature trail at Bradner’s Run is open to the public for free self-guided tours. Visit the Country Store, Bakery, Ice Cream Parlor, Cold Spring Brewery, and Cold Spring Grange Restaurant. For more information on events, membership, volunteering, or booking private affair, please call 609-898-2300, ext. 10, or visit the Village website at HCSV.org.
