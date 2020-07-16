Caregivers of those from youth to seniors can learn about local resources during a Virtual Health Fair for Caregivers, offered by the Atlantic Cape Caregivers Coalition. Organizers are providing two options to participate — call in and online video.
Representatives from a variety of agencies, nonprofits, businesses and organizations will be on hand to give three-minute presentations about their services, followed by a Q&A.
The online fair is scheduled for two upcoming dates: 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4; and 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6.
Some presenters will focus on services related to the physical and emotional needs of the caregiver; other presenters will speak on services that support individuals who live with a disability, age-related illness or mental health challenge. Anyone who is in need of support, but cannot participate, can call or email the co-chair of the event, Meg Schweer of The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County.
"During this time, which is especially stressful for so many, we want people to know and be aware of what local resources are out there and how to utilize them," said Schweer. "This virtual event makes it easy and accessible to everyone."
Members of the coalition typically provide resource fairs in person at locations around the county such as libraries and Stockton University, but this event was adapted in order to continue connecting the public to a variety of local resources, she explained. There are currently 25 members of the Atlantic Cape Caregivers Coalition; the nonprofit operates under the umbrella of the New Jersey Caregivers Coalition.
To register for the event, participants can contact Meg Schweer at 609-652-3800, ext. 301, or mschweer@mhanj.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.